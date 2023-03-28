Lagos Assembly X-rays 2023 elections

…Applauds Buhari, Tinubu, others for successful polls

…Says divisive tendencies must be eradicated.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Rising from plenary on Monday, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have expressed hope in the ability of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima to liberate the country from the shackles of poverty, divisive tendencies and youth restiveness.

Monday’s sitting was coming after the general elections. The House had adjourned plenary on February 2nd to aliow members prepared for the presidential, gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

The House therefore resloved to write the President Muhammadu Buhari, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Security agencies for conducting successful elections.

Similarly, the House resolved to congratulate the President-Elect and Vice-president-elect and the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for emerging victorious.

The Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade moving a motion during Matters of Urgent Public Importance, observed that despite the peaceful nature of the elections, it has raised a lot of dust that needs to be addressed.

According to him, “We need to conscientize ourselves, not to enable the haters and those who are peddling rumours to incite members of the public. Elections are over but national healing is necessary. We should encourage members of the public not to join in hot arguments.

“We should tolerate different opinions and ensure that citizens live in unity and in good faith. Mr Speaker sir, the opportunity is for us to make sure that Nigeria remains peaceful. We should not encourage the seed of discord.”

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for conducting successful elections, Agunbiade also applauded members of the public who had displayed maturity throughout the entire process.

“We commend our people in Lagos for preserving a system that works. We congratulate the Governor for surviving the political trouble waters and emerging victorious,” the Leader noted.

Each member of the House took turns to comment and recommend better ways of addressing the needs of the people especially the youths.

In his submission, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who presided over the plenary noted that everyone has different perspectives to the elections.

Obasa argued that “On my side, there is need to look at ourselves, we should at what we have left undone. How do we handle the social contract so that people will continue to have interest in the ruling party.”

He cautioned those who are drumming the war song, saying there is no perfect election anywhere in the world.

“I’m saying to those who have been drumming the song of war. We must learn to accept the result but that does not mean we cannot challenge the outcome in the law court. We need to be more patriotic, we have a nation that we must protect, we have had an election and it is worthy.

“The social media negativity must be addressed. The national Assembly must do the needful. There is freedom of speech but in exercising your freedom, you must be conscious of other people’s freedom.”

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni said, “For the youths, we have heard you, loud and clear. We will look at your demands but they have to come up with their charter if demands so that we can be on the same page.”

Hon Temitope Adewale stated, “A lot of works needs to be done in terms of youths reform. I believe Asiwaju will form a cabinet that will reflect the youth.”

On the need to address electoral process that will be free of errors, Hon Oluyinka Ogundimu said the electoral process would have to be addressed to take care of the lapses.

Hon Bisi Yusuff stated that the pre and post elections mortems had shown that religious and ethnic bigotry during “Nigeria’s electoral process has been buried. Before people will delve into religion and tribalism in the next elections, people will think twice. The politics of ethnicity will not rear its ugly head.”

Hon Okanlawon Sanni called the attention of his colleagues to the social contract they signed with the people, saying “Our social contact we signed is for good governance.”

While reiterating on the social contract, Hon Desmond Elliot added, “We should now be seen to be pro-people as we move towards smart city in Lagos.”