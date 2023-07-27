Labour Ministry Tasks Stakeholders On Synergy To Manage Workplace Disputes

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Stakeholders in labour sector have been charged to develop strategies to always manage workplace disputes as part of measures to strengthen labour administration in the country.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom who gave the charge at the 6th Registrar of Trade Union’s Workshop on the Current Challenges and Prospects of Trade Union Administration in Abuja yesterday, said the Ministry was committed to constantly strengthening the Labour Administration System in Nigeria.

She said the essence of the Workshop was amongst others, to acquaint participants with current trends and contemporary issues affecting Labour Administration in Nigeria, and its implication for sustainable development.

The permanent secretary urged the Workshop to equip participants with the knowledge, skills and expertise to efficiently manage trade union affairs, workplace disputes, jurisdictional scope dynamics, unfair labour practices.

According to her, the forum would also prepare stakeholders on how to handle the current challenges faced in the world of work, as well as how to harness the opportunities presented by the future of work in Nigeria.

She commended the participants at the event on the significant roles they played in fostering unity amongst the stakeholders in the labour circle.

“We are all partners in progress in the collective quest to build a strong and virile nation, that would compete favourably with other countries in the comity of nations”, she said.

She maintained that “the education and empowerment workshops convened annually are essential ingredients for the development of a well-informed workforce which in turn contributes to good governance and the overall reduction in the number of industrial disputes in our workplace”,.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Trade Union’s Services and Industrial Relations of the ministry, Emmanuel Igbinosun said: “Nigeria, being a country with a vibrant and dynamic workforce, relies heavily on the effective functioning of its labour administration system.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our labour laws are enforced, workers’ rights are protected, and a harmonious relationship is fostered between labour, management and government”,.

According to him, only through a robust and efficient labour administration framework can the nation tackle the numerous challenges faced by workers and create an environment conducive to sustainable socio-economic growth.