Labour Minister demands private-sector drive to pull Nigerians out of poverty

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has urged the ministry’s leadership to adopt a private sector-driven approach, emphasising efficiency and productivity in fulfilling the ministry’s objectives.

Onyejeocha said there was need for a results-oriented approach within the Ministry, akin to that found in the private sector.

The minister who made the call Thursday during a meeting with top officials of the ministry in Abuja, said the shift was essential to fulfilling the proposed achievements outlined in the president’s eight points agenda.

She said: “We need concrete results that demonstrate the effectiveness of our programmes. Business as usual won’t cut it. We must work as people in the private sector; focused, accountable, and results-oriented. We are currently engaging development partners.

The Minister emphasised the ministry’s crucial role in achieving the President’s agenda, aligning with six of its eight points.

She said: “At the end of every week, I will like to have the report of every department. I have never been in last position and I don’t want to find myself there. Everybody will fail when the Ministry of Labour cannot account for the people we took out of the street and employed.

“The ministry is committed to taking immediate action to tackle poverty and unemployment. We will hold the Head of every department accountable for the

achievements outlined in the president’s agenda.

“Out of the eight Renewed Hope Agenda, Labour is concerned with six. We have serious task to accomplish. So, we need to work hard and on our template. I am passionate about reducing poverty in Nigeria, because our position is one that is directed to humanity.

“Nigerians are tired of conferences, words alone are not enough. What we need now is result, and Nigerians need to see employment and empowerment.

“I am no longer interested in teaching how to fish. I want to see the fishes that have been harvested. Nigerians should see the fishes of those who were taught how to fish. Reduction of poverty in Nigeria is waiting for no date. So, every work against poverty and unemployment starts now”