Kyari, NUPRC CEO, others to speak at NAPE 40th annual international conference and exhibition

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO)of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari will lead a team of discussants to x-ray topical issues in oil and gas industry at the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) 40th Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), which is the largest gathering of earth scientists and other stakeholders in the oil and gas space in Sub Saharan Africa which will take place in Lagos.

The theme is Global Energy Transition & the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts & Opportunities.

This year’s AICE is slated to hold at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from 13-17 November, 2022.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, President of NAPE, Dr. James Edet, (FNAPE), made it known that the Conference will host speakers who are high level industry practitioners, key personnel in government and the academia, delivering technical papers on seven (7) sub-themes namely:

Energy Transition and Evolving Regulatory Framework

Gas Development, Commercialization and Monetization in the Energy Transition Era

Geo- Environmental Strategies in the Energy Transition Era

New Concepts and Approaches in Geo- Physics

Petroleum System Studies and Integrated reservoir Modelling

New Technology Applications in Exploration & Production

Geo Science Training in the New Energy Mix Adapting in a Changing World

He disclosed that the Opening Ceremony holds on Tuesday 15th November, 2022. Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC limited will be the Special Guest of Honour. The Guest of Honour will be Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The Keynote paper titled, Global Energy Transition & the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts & Opportunities will be delivered by Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc.

According to Dr. Edet, “The rising need for transition towards more sustainable energy sources, energy poverty and global geopolitics require strategic reappraisal of the energy industry in Nigeria. The nation has an Energy transition plan to get us to net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2060. However, there are many factors that need to be considered and appropriately addressed in the nation’s shift to its sustainable energy future.”

The reality of the climate change is facing Nigeria with desertification in the north and flooding in the south and some parts of the north. This change calls for a crucial need to significantly reduce carbon emissions while ensuring available and affordable electricity.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is now in place and the Climate Change Act signed into law. The oil and gas industry has a role to play towards the successful implementation of these regulations and ambitious plans.

“Globally, significant consumers of the hydrocarbon industry are undergoing a massive technological shift towards low or zero carbon energy usage like electric vehicles. The ongoing war, global politics, in-country insecurity challenges and asset divestment have exacerbated the impact of energy supply shortage and altered the energy landscape.”

Furthermore, there are other contenting and increasingly relevant issues such as: energy security; the dynamics of gas development, commercialization and monetization; development of Nigeria’s under explored gas rich cretaceous basins; and how Nigeria will adapt her policies and diversify her energy portfolio in the energy transition era so as to achieve sustainable growth for her economy.

The NAPE President noted that it is against the backdrop of the foregoing that NAPE will at its 40th AICE be deliberating on the petroleum business and the regulatory environment with a view to addressing the challenges of the global energy transition, evolving regulations, and geo- environmental strategies in the energy transition era.

The Conference will also be beaming its searchlight on new technology application in exploration and production, Geo Science training in the New Energy Mix, and Adapting in a Changing World.

Dr. Edet explained to journalists that the event will have four major formats:

Conference and Pre- Conference Workshop

The theme of the Pre- Conference Workshop which held on Wednesday 26th October 2022, was “Energy Security & Transition Strategies: Opportunities and Challenges in Nigeria.”. The Keynote Speaker was Mr. Bala Wunti, Group General Manager NAPIMS

The Pre-Conference Workshop is expected to set the tone for the entire conference. It is worthy to note that key pieces of legislation such as the Marginal Fields Act and the Deepwater Act were all based on templates that came out of previous NAPE Pre-Conference Workshop Communiqués.

All Convention Luncheon

The theme of the event this year is Surmounting Insecurity and Threats in the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Strategies. The Keynote Speaker will be Mr. Dennis Amachree, MON former Assistant Director, State Security Services (SSS). This event will take place on Tuesday November 15, 2022 from 12:30 pm

Management Session

The Management session has the theme: “Decade of Gas initiative and Lower Carbon Drive: Enablers, Opportunities, Funding and Challenges. This event will take place on Monday November 14, 2022 from 930 am.

Exhibition

The Exhibition which will showcase the latest technologies, products, services and competencies from major IOCs and Indigenous operators in the upstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. There will be a dedicated pavilion for banks/financial institutions/Universities/Other Professional associations.

Industry Awards

The Awards / Recognition Night, which is the biggest social event of the conference takes place on Thursday 17th November and will recognize individuals, institutions and corporate entities that have advanced the learning and practice of the geosciences in Nigeria and globally. Other social events include the African Night on Tuesday 17th November, extending the warmth of African hospitality to all conference attendees.

Learning Opportunities

The 40th AICE will also provide other learning opportunities which include the Young Professionals Programme, Pre-Conference Short Courses from 12-13 November and a one-day Pre- Conference Field Trip.

NAPE is the umbrella association for persons involved in the professional application of geosciences and related disciplines to the exploration and production of oil and gas in the country. It has over 12,000 strong membership which cuts across the oil & gas industry. Founded in 1975, the Association’s flagship Annual International Conference and Exhibition holds every year.