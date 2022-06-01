Kwara reopens Oyun school Friday, harps on peace…..Says Hijab is allowed in all public schools

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has announced the reopening of the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo from Friday June 3, 2022 barely four months after its closure following crisis over the use of hijab by female students of the school.

A statement on Wednesday in Ilorin by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Mary Kemi Adeosun, said: “Consequently, all teachers and students are directed to return to their classrooms while the government White Paper Committee continues the efforts to address pending issues related to the recent disturbance in the public school.

Similarly, the Ministry restates government’s position that any Muslim school girl who desires to wear the hijab is allowed to do so in all public schools, including in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, which is owned by the State Government and run with public resources.

“The Ministry’s decision to reopen the school is one of the government’s multi-prong approaches to return normalcy to the school. All stakeholders in the area are urged to give peace a chance and to respect the law. The government will not hesitate to shut the school again, among other things, if anything threatens the safety of the little children.

“The Ministry welcomes all our students back to school, and urges them to maximise their time in the classrooms, while relevant authorities also help them to fill any gaps”, the statement added.

