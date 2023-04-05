Kwankwaso insists INEC ‘fraudulently allocated’ votes to Tinubu

Bola Tinubu did not win the presidential election on February 25, he was ‘fraudulently allocated’ votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rabiu Kwankwaso has alleged.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) joined the chorus of others who allege the INEC manipulated the result of the ballot to declare Tinubu of the All Progressives Party (APC) as President-elect on March 1.

Kwankwaso told BBC Hausa Service that Nigerians no longer like the APC but the NNPP has a bright future because “big politicians” are interested in the party.

“Another interesting thing is that more people, particularly big politicians, are seriously indicating interest in our party, and they are willing to make necessary contributions to move the party forward. Take a look at our rivals, particularly the PDP [Peoples Democratic Party],” he said, according to reporting by Daily Post.

“They are in a serious crisis, particularly as it concerns its leaders. In Kano State, some thought PDP will be of help to them, or game changer, but they were disappointed woefully. Same with the APC [All Progressives Congress].

“All these votes you see INEC mentioned were fraudulently allocated to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. The truth is that Nigerians don’t like APC anymore, hence our party is the one that has the future.”

Kwankwaso explained before the election that the merger plan between the NNPP and the Labour Party (LP) failed because the LP was at the peak of media hype during the talks.

“On Labour Party, I was initially interested in working with them. But at that time, they were at the peak of the media hype and we couldn’t reach a compromise. Our party is a national party, and we are commanding the support of the masses,” he said.

“The issue of character and trust is very important. That is our strength. I am not sure if there is anybody who can stand up among the leading candidates and say the same.

“If you say you will fight corruption or drugs, among others, can you give what you don’t have?

“We should not be found wanting and when you are found wanting in countries where they have shame, you do not even come out. Politics is not all about making noise.

“Yes, you were a Governor in a corner of a country, and that is fine but we have been at the centre for many years. There are many questions on some candidates whether they believe in the country or not.”