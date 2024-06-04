Kubwa Road: A testament to my infrastructure development promise — Tinubu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said that the commissioning of the full scope development of arterial road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway,is another testament to the actualization of his development Agenda to transform every part of the country.

The President praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for his outstanding performance, saying “Wike is Working” has become a resonating phrase.He commended Wike for bringing economic prosperity to the people of Abuja and transforming the city.

In the words of the President:”You inspired so many people and the acronym “WIW” Wike is Working is resonting with all unfolding.Today there’s a great value in Abuja Capital Territory , talking about every part of Abuja, bringing economy prosperity to people. I wonder what will be like the value of your IGR when the real Estate is the real value of Abuja.

“It has been a great frorry of activities all unfold that is associated with you .

“People are benefiting, you’re proud to bring them out Permanent Secretaries and Civil Servants .

The job you are creating during these activities is extremely encouraging, while I said in Lagos during the inauguration of the kick starting of the coaster Road as then, it was my bragging time , today again, I can brag” the President said

The completion of this strategic project will fit under grand system of wast water duged to fiber up lift and many other facilities can not be but mention”

“The population of Nigeria, the population of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, is growing, it is necessary to invest in infrastructure to sustain the growth, and bring economic prosperity to our people.

“I want to say once again, thank you, Wike and the entire team, what more do you want me to say is in my heart, full of joy, full of pride, because they thought you, Nyesom Wike will not perform”

” I heard that from several quarters, but I made my choice and you didn’t let me and the country down.

You work day and night ,creatively, thinking and doing the reform you recommended was accepted by me”.

The President noted that the completion of this strategic project is part of his administration’s efforts to invest in infrastructure and sustain the growth of the country.

He expressed his pride and joy in Wike’s achievements, saying he has proven his doubters wrong. Tinubu also accepted Wike’s recommendation to name the road “Wole Soyinka Way” in honor of the Nobel laureate and foremost playwright.

“Let me say here that your momentum and recommendation to name this road as Wole Soyinka way is well received.

He’s our foremost play writer , novelist, Nobel prize winner. Who has brought Nigeria fame , a pride of international aclave. Thank you for thinking that way , we all accept your recommendation on behalf of the people and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu , thanked the contractor for a job well done and promised to encourage them with future projects.

On his part, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike,revealed that the road was awarded in 2020 at a cost of N30.6b, without any variation, and thanked the President for his support.

He shared a heartwarming story of an elderly foreigner who had doubted the project’s completion, but was eventually impressed by the progress.

Wike commended the President’s commitment to recognizing excellence, citing the example of naming the road after Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, which would inspire others to strive for greatness.

He expressed his gratitude to the President and urged him to continue encouraging those who have made significant contributions to the country’s development.