World Cup qualifiers: Stranded Super Eagles players arrive in Uyo

The Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire on Tuesday confirmed that the stranded Super Eagles players in Lagos and Abuja had arrived Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the Super Eagles players were said to have challenges joining the rest of the team in camp, as a result of the joint NLC/TUC strike.

The striking unions had shutdown the country’s airports on Monday, thus preventing some Super Eagles players, who were supposed to connect flights to Uyo from Lagos and Abuja from flying.

It was also reported by the NFF that only 15 players out of the 23 players trained in Uyo on Monday and returned to their camp at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort.

NFF said in a statement, “A total of 15 players trained on Monday morning in Uyo.

“Head Coach Finidi George told the players afterwards that the three points at stake in Friday’s encounter must end up in Nigeria’s kitty.”

The statement also said that the quintet of defenders Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, midfielder Frank Onyeka and forward Paul Onuachu were already in the country.

“They are trying to make their way to Uyo to join the 15 other players already on ground for the Super Eagles’ preparations for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.”

However, a check by NAN with Olajire in a text message, said that the stranded players had arrived in Uyo.

“They just landed in Uyo,” he said.

Olajire, however, confirmed that Defenders Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, alongside Midfielder Frank Onyeka and Forward Paul Onuachu, had landed at the Victor Attah International Airport.

“They landed in Uyo just after noon, aboard a private jet arranged by the NFF, and were driven to Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, to meet up with their team mates for lunch,” he said.