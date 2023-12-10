Konga Yakata Black Friday Shopper Wins Business Class Ticket to Rwanda

As part of activities to reward its loyal customers, Konga Travels and Tours, a prominent player in the travel and tours industry, in collaboration with RwandAir has gifted the highest shopper during the Konga Yakata Black Friday sales with a prestigious business class ticket to Rwanda. The fortunate winner, Umoru Suleiman from Kaduna, soared above the rest with a remarkable purchase value of N6,220,000.

Konga, renowned for rewarding its customers, promised to gift a free business class ticket to the single highest-spending shopper during the just concluded Black Friday sales event – Konga Yakata. And on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Konga’s Head Office in Abuja, they fulfilled their promise when Mr. Suleiman was presented with the ticket. Mr. Suleiman’s shopping haul came amid the Black Friday craze, which witnessed thousands of Nigerians rush to Konga to grab mouthwatering discounts on everything from electronics to home appliances, computing products, groceries, fashion items, and more.

Upon learning of his grand win, Umoru Suleiman expressed profound gratitude, stating, “I am stunned and thrilled beyond words at winning this amazing prize thanks to Konga and RwandAir. Winning a business class ticket through my Konga Yakata purchases is beyond my wildest dreams. During the Yakata sales, there were unbelievable discounts and offers on a wide range of product categories. So, I wanted to stock up on quite a few items for my businesses and gifts for family, friends, and employees. I never imagined it would culminate in receiving a trip to beautiful Rwanda! Konga has truly made this Black Friday unforgettable for me, and I appreciate this incredible opportunity to experience luxury travel with RwandAir.”

Recognized for its dedication to exceptional service, RwandAir views this partnership as a unique way to reward and appreciate loyal shoppers. Mr. Dennis, a representative from RwandAir remarked, “We are thrilled to be part of this extraordinary collaboration with Konga Travels and Tours. It is heartening to witness the joy and excitement that such rewards bring to shoppers. We believe that travel should be a memorable experience, and we are delighted to contribute to making Umoru Suleiman’s journey truly special. Moreover, this campaign encouraged many Nigerians to take advantage of Konga’s Yakata deals, thereby stimulating economic activity. It aligns with our airline’s broader mission of sustainably connecting Africa to itself and the wider world to drive prosperity.”

Konga Travels and Tours, has consistently sought innovative ways to enhance the shopping experience for its customers. Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Okezie Akaniro, VP Konga Travels and Tours shared, “Our Black Friday promotion with RwandAir was intended to excite and reward customers for their patronage while elevating their shopping experience. At Konga, we believe in going above and beyond for our valued customers.”

He elaborated, “We are grateful to partner an airline like RwandAir which allows us to surprise and delight customers amid major shopping festivals. I would also like to profoundly thank Mr. Suleiman alongside the millions of other shoppers who made November’s Yakata event an unprecedented success for Konga.”

Notably, this collaboration also highlights Konga Travel and Tours’ standing as a major participant in Nigeria’s expanding online travel booking industry. The company, which commenced operations in 2018, has become a preferred local partner for numerous African airlines thanks to its competitive rates, quality customer service and dynamic promotions.

With the Konga Yakata campaign now concluded, all eyes are now turned to Konga’s ongoing event tagged “Naija Shopping Festival”, which commenced on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, and runs through Sunday, December 31, 2023. Just like Yakata, this afrocentric shopping event offers another opportunity for Nigerian shoppers to land epic deals on everyday products and holiday gifts for their loved ones.