Uche Nwole, Former House Of Reps Member, Confirms Prophetic Solution At Zion Ministry

A former member of the National Assembly, Hon. Dr. Uche Nwole, last week testified at Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMOM) how his Christian ministry and business witnessed a positive turnaround after he joined the Evangelist Ebuka Obi-led prayer ministry.

Hon. Nwole, who represented Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, told the audience at Zion City at Okota, Lagos, that he flew in from the United Kingdom to testify to what God did in his life through Evangelist Ebuka.

He said when he noticed all his family in the UK were addicted to the ministry online, he started praying and challenged God with an offering and asked that if Evangelist Ebuka was a true prophet, God should make him mention his name in his prophecies. This became a reality on February 9 this year when Ebuka prophesied about him during his online Open Heavens programme.

He stated that the Evangelist also mentioned something only a few people who knew him were aware of – a family deity which he was supposed to serve but because he rejected it and founded a church, his business and ministry became crippled.

Hon. Nwole confirmed to the congregation, however, that after the prophet mentioned his case and prayed for him, things started turning around for good.

“This convinced me that the prophet is real and I came down to Nigeria to step my foot on Zion ground and confirm to everyone that Evangelist Ebuka is a rare gift to the world”.