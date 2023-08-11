Kefas approves free medical access for traditional rulers

EMMANUEL AWARI – Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has approved free medical access for traditional rulers in the state.

A press statement issued by the governor’s special adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello said, the traditional rulers have been given the opportunity to go for medical treatment in any hospital of their choice.

“The health of our Royal Fathers is very important and I wish to declare here that, they can go for medical treatment to any hospital of their choice for free.

“I wish to also state here that my administration is committed to ensuring the improved welfare of our traditional rulers both, 1st, 2nd and 3rd classes chief since they are the direct contact to the grassroots citizens”

“Permit me to state that, this is the first of its kind since the creation of the State in 1991. I, therefore, urge traditional rulers to take advantage of this opportunity to conduct a thorough diagnosis of their bodies for their well-being in order to justify the resources given and reciprocate the good gesture of His Excellency the Executive Governor, Dr.Agbu Kefas.

“As stated in the past, traditional rulers must recognise their roles by assisting the Government in the areas of maintenance of peace, security and harmonious coexistence.

“I therefore on this note wish to congratulate the Chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, Aku-Uka and the entire members of the Council for the gracious approval of the Executive Governor for all of them to embark on a medical trip.

“As we gradually go to the end of this press briefing, I sincerely wish to thank His Excellency for this laudable achievement and wish everyone a successful journey back to their destination – he said.

