Niger Republic: Peller charges ECOWAS leaders on diplomatic effort to restore peace

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, IBADAN.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Hon (Dr.) Shina Abiola Peller, has

charged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by Nigeria’s president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to keep intensifying its diplomatic effort in restoring democracy to the country peacefully.

The renowned businessman and politician spoke while commending the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, for taking courageous action in bridging nations for peace amidst the turmoil in Niger Republic.

Hon Peller made the commendation in a statement shared on his verified social media platforms and with the media, where he described Sanusi Lamido as an inspiring and courageous leader who strives to make a difference beyond borders in ensuring that democracy is restored to Niger Republic peacefully.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, (the promoter of peace) , stressed that leadership is about taking responsibility, making a positive impact at a trying period, and not just about holding positions in government.

He therefore charged others to take a cue from the exemplary leadership action of the former Central Bank governor in making selfless and courageous efforts geared towards making a difference in African countries and the world at large.

In addition, Hon Peller emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are the best tools needed to restore democracy to Niger Republic, while he urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by Nigeria’s president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to keep intensifying its diplomatic effort in restoring democracy to the country peacefully.

His statement read:

“HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano is truly an inspiring leader, making a difference beyond borders. Amidst the turmoil in Niger Republic, this remarkable Leader fearlessly takes action, bridging nations for peace.

“Leadership is not just about holding positions in Government, but about taking responsibility and making a positive impact. It’s about stepping up, even in challenging times, to bring about change and inspire others to do the same. Dialogue and diplomacy are what we need to restore democracy to Niger Republic.

“HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi exemplifies true leadership through his words and actions. It’s our prayer that this courageous leader be blessed with strength and protection. We pray for more leaders like him, who selflessly dedicate themselves to making a difference in the world.”