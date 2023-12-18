Kebetkache tasks media on improved report against gender based violence

…Tasks Govt on women inclusion in policy-making

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation,

Kebetkache Women

Development & Resource Centre is advocating for improved media reportage against cases of gender based violence and discrimination against women in the country, especially at the local areas.

The group at a one day capacity

building for Journalists on gender-based violence and inclusion held in Port Harcourt, also tasked the government at all levels, on inclusion of women in crucial policy making.

Speaking during the event, Executive Director of the organisation, Emem Okon, said the essence of the training was to mobilise the media on improved reporting on issues of gender-based violence, and also to increase or have understanding of other things that constitute gender-based violence.

Okon tasked leaders at the local government areas and community heads to endorse and implement the National Gender Policy in their respective LGAs and communities in order to promote gender equality and reduce discrimination against women.

She noted that engaging with the media will improve the response of relevant authorities on the issues. Yes, there are existing legislations but what has been the rate of implementation and enforcement of that legislation.

She disclosed that there are lots of reports on sexual violence and rape that has encouraged a lot of survivors to come out and overcome that stigma to say I was raped or I have been harassed.

“We are expecting that at the end of this training there would be increased reporting of gender-based violence and that media people would reach out to more people that are directly involved in gender-based violence and to let them know what to do when they are affected or see somebody suffering such.

“I don’t think much is done at the local government and community levels to address issues of gender inequality and social inclusion and also to address issues of gender-based violence.

“At the national and state levels, there are legislations but how do we work on the enforcement and implementation of these existing legislation particularly at the local level and how is it being translated at that level.

“The local government is the closest to the people so if the people at the state capitals are enlightened and have knowledge of this existing legislations, how are the people at the community who do not even have access to the media and legal services coping? My interest would be that the local government still has a long way to go to endorse the legislation and begin to implement and enforce.”

Okon further stressed that community leaders are not doing enough to stem issues of gender based violence and discrimination against women.

“What roles are the community leaders playing to address this issues because the main cause of gender stereotypes are the social norms, traditions and customs to ensure they change in mindset, a change in practices and that means that advocacy should be targeted more at the people that can influence the system at the local level, how can we begin to create that link between the national, state and locals, so I will urge you media persons to begin to report from the community level,” she said.

One of the resource persons, and Board 1 Kebetkache Coordinator, Centre for Media Environment and Development Communications, Chief Constance Meju, stressed the need for women inclusion in policy making at all levels in the country.

“What the government need to do is to recognise the fact that women need to be built into policies. The policies as they are at now, do not have impute for women. The challenges that women face and the issues around them, their plights, their health, their finance, family value issues, including issues of their voices being heard in governance, all these needs to addressed.

“What government need to do is to ensure that women are mainstreamed in every policy that they make, because it affects them and women are 49 percent of the Nigeria population. Women are faithful voters, they make 33 percent of the voting population. Women have been faithful to the country, so Nigeria should pay back.

Speaking further on how women can be assisted to speak out she said, “Being heard is a new process for women. This is because tradition has pushed them down overtime and it takes a lot of time to come up.

“They need to be encouraged by the media. Look at the issues that affects them, bring it forward to them, highlight and spotlight them.”