Katsina police arrest 13 suspects, impound 19 cars.

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has nabbed no fewer than 19 suspects and recovered 13 suspected stolen cars.

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Idrisu Dabban Dauda, who disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters, said the different syndicates that specialized in house breaking, armed robbery and theft of cars had been terrorizing residents of the state until nemesis caught up with them.

“The Command did not rest on its oars but launched a manhunt for the dare devil criminals and to God be the glory it has succeeded in cracking down the syndicates terrorizing the state,” he said.

Highlighting the alleged atrocities of the syndicates, Dauda noted that various fake transaction receipts/Invoices and stamps used in issuing to unsuspecting buyers as genuine documents, were recovered.

“Further investigation, also led to the arrest of two other members of another syndicate: Ibrahim Musa, aged 45yrs and Nura Isa Lawal, aged 42yrs of Jos, Plateau state.

“In the course of investigation, three suspected stolen motor vehicles were also recovered in their possession; two Toyota, Corolla L. E., unregistered, one with registration number JJN 315 AG, red in colour, belonging to one Reverend Blessing Geoffrey of Assemblies of God Church, Katsina and a Peugeot 206 model, blue in colour, with registration number KTU 938 AC.

“Equally another gang member of the syndicate, Muhammed Ibrahim Lawal a.k.a “ABBA KALA”, aged 30 years of Daura but residing at behind Tourists Lodge quarters in Katsina, was arrested with a suspected stolen motor vehicle, and which is used as their operational vehicle, a Black Mercedes car with registration number KWR 93 NT,” he added.

He assured that investigations were ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the syndicates and recover more stolen motor vehicles.

The commissiober called on the people of Katsina State to continue to cooperate with the Police and other sister security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against recalcitrant terrorists.

“The Command in collaboration with other security agencies especially the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and DSS are working assiduously towards decimating the activities of terrorists in the state.

“Members of the communities should be courageous and not be intimidated or afraid in coming out to give any useful information that will assist the security agencies,” he advised. —-END—-