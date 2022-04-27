Katsina guber: I’m the best man for the job – Sen. Yar’ adua

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Katsina State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Abubakar Sadiq Yar’ adua, says he is best suited as governor that will make deliberate sacrifice towards a genuine effort to salvage the state from its pitiable circumstances.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel in Katsina shortly after declaring his bid for the state governorship at the state APC secretariat, the erstwhile Katsina Central Senatorial zone law maker, vowed to transform the state in a record time, if elected.

Sen. Yar’adua, who gave reasons why he should be the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 governorship race, said: “I am one person that is ready and prepared to lead from day one.”

He explained that the state had entered into “a dire and critical sociopolitical and economic situation that requires urgent and remediation and fixing,” adding that “in the current circumstances, I believe that I am person” that will provide dividends of democracy.

“We need to quickly come to the rescue of our state and salvage it from its current challenges and economic quagmire – both of which are results of decades of utter neglect of the teeming talakawa that constitute more than 99% of our population,” he cautioned.

The aspirant said: “I intend to provide honest and purposeful leadership based on knowledge and global best practice. I intend to assemble young, vibrant and honest people as advisers and managers of government institutions and MDAs.”

He pledged to assiduously dedicate myself to reviving the state’s economy, re-order its economic base and distribute its wealth fairly and equitably among the various segments and strata of the society as well as provide equal opportunities to all.

