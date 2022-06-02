Champion Newspapers Limited
Kanayo .O. kanayo Nigeria Actor , lawyer celebrate his 60th birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
COO Piontsize Communications limited Mr fred Chukwulobe (right) the celebrant  Kanayo kanayo (middle)  his Children and friends , during his 60th birthday celebration in Lagos ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Former  PDP Governorship Aspirant Mr Valentine Ozigbo , Entrepreneur and Socialites Obinna Oyiegbu aka Obi Cubana (Both Middle) and others .

L-r…  Founder & CEO –Westfield Energy Resourced Limited Mr Henry Okolie –Aboh.  Chairman of NEPAL Oil & Gas, Elder Ekeoma E. Ekeoma ,his  wife  Md/CEO  of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited. Barrister Ngozi  Ekeoma.

L-r…   MD/ Editor in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amachi with MD/Editor-in Chief Sun Newspapers Mr.  Onuoha Ukeh.

L-r…Founder / CEO of SLOT Systems  Limited  Mr Nnamdi Ezeigbo  his wife Mrs. Nkechi.
L-r… Chairman of the Council of legal Education Chief  Emeka Ngige (SAN) his wife  Mrs. Ogor Ngige.
Kanayo .O. Kanayo (middle) Former Presidential Aspirant Mr Kingsley Moghalu , (right) and others.
The celebrant Mr Anayo Modestus Onyekwere (MFR) Popularly  Known as Kanayo .O . Kanayo  Cutting his 60th  birthday Cake with his children at  Muson Center Onikan on  29/5/2022 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

