Kanayo .O. kanayo Nigeria Actor , lawyer celebrate his 60th birthday in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Jun 2, 2022 COO Piontsize Communications limited Mr fred Chukwulobe (right) the celebrant Kanayo kanayo (middle) his Children and friends , during his 60th birthday celebration in Lagos ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. Former PDP Governorship Aspirant Mr Valentine Ozigbo , Entrepreneur and Socialites Obinna Oyiegbu aka Obi Cubana (Both Middle) and others . L-r… Founder & CEO –Westfield Energy Resourced Limited Mr Henry Okolie –Aboh. Chairman of NEPAL Oil & Gas, Elder Ekeoma E. Ekeoma ,his wife Md/CEO of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited. Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma. L-r… MD/ Editor in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amachi with MD/Editor-in Chief Sun Newspapers Mr. Onuoha Ukeh. L-r…Founder / CEO of SLOT Systems Limited Mr Nnamdi Ezeigbo his wife Mrs. Nkechi. L-r… Chairman of the Council of legal Education Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN) his wife Mrs. Ogor Ngige. Kanayo .O. Kanayo (middle) Former Presidential Aspirant Mr Kingsley Moghalu , (right) and others. The celebrant Mr Anayo Modestus Onyekwere (MFR) Popularly Known as Kanayo .O . Kanayo Cutting his 60th birthday Cake with his children at Muson Center Onikan on 29/5/2022 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
