Monica Friday , Jaypaul to host 2022 Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards

Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards has been one of the foremost and the most anticipated annual fashion event in the country. Having been around for years, the event has given budding fashion players, brands and established corporate organization the desired avenue to support, engage and promote their services and solution over these years. This year’s event has promised to be different. The organizers of the event said that 2022 event would be spiced up by the introduction of the A List celebrity such as Monica Friday and JayPaul of Big Brother Naija Fame. This is a clear departure from what was applicable before.

Speaking to the media, Michael Onyemah, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mykmary Fashion House, the parent body that organizes the show said “We are elated that Monica and JayPaul will be part of this event. We have done the paper work and their coming to this event as hosts will add glamour and also a testament of how far the sow has come. It is also an indicative way of showing the level of confidence the public and industry stakeholders have on us.

““Actually, we are introducing a lot of things in this year’s award that haven’t been there from the type of categories and selection process. We are deepening our transparency and this will make us more credible. This will boost participation and corporate confidence in us”, Onyemah added.

On jayPaul, He is the first Nigerian to win the Mister Africa pageant, Jay Paul hails from Akwa Ibom, Paul Ephraim (born October, 14, 1992), BBNaija JayPaul, is a talented Nigerian TV personality, singer, songwriter and actor. This 29-year-old housemate of season six (6) “Shine Ya Eyes’’ BBNaija TV show is a Lagos-based actor and Musician.

While the delectable and pretty Monica is a diva. Monica hails from Badagry in Lagos State where she obtained a degree in Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State. Monica Friday is a fast-rising and award-winning Nigerian actress, comedian, dancer, and writer. She has featured in many movies and TV programs.

MYKMARY Fashion Show and Awards 2022 is bringing worldwide visibility. In addition to making your experience worthwhile, high end Fashion retailers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs will grace the event. Over the years, the show has become a veritable platform for indigenous fashion players and stakeholders to showcase their creativity, sell and exhibit their products, network and be rewarded.

Event Details for Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards 2022..

Venue: Bespoke Centre, Chisco Bus Stop, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.Date: 27th August, 2022Red carpet Time: 3PMMain Event Time: 4PM.

For Seat reservation, Sponsorship, Designer/Exhibitor Registration:

www.mykmary.com+2348068179988+2347061397448Instagram.com/mykmaryfashionFacebook.com/mykmaryfashionTwitter.com/mykmaryfashion

For a better society