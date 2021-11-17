Kafayat Arowolo, an amputee begs Nigerians for N1.6m artificial leg

DAMISI OJO, Akure.

Kafayat Arowolo was born without any form of disability.

However, her trauma was prompted by an auto crash in 2003, when she was five years old.

It came when she was trying to cross a road and was in the process, hit by a moving vehicle, which eventually turned her into someone living with disability.

She lost her knee in the accident.

The injury she sustained from the accident affected her left leg, which was amputated after she was operated upon.

Unlike many people who have become beggars on the streets because of their conditions, the case of Kafayat is quite different.

She has not allowed the situation to bore her and become a street beggar.

Instead, she decided to forge ahead, in spite of the vicissitudes of life.

A native of Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Northeast local government of Ondo State, Kafayat has not looked back.

After her primary and secondary school education which she attained through the help of her parents who did not abandon her to her fate, she is currently a student of the Millennium College of Health Technology, Oda Road, Akure.

Narrating her ordeal to ‘Daily Champion’ Kafayat said, “In 2003 when I was trying to cross the road, I didn’t know a car was coming. So, I ran across the road and was hit by the car.

“I couldn’t believe what happened as I was in the pool of my blood before I was rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans.

“It was at that moment that I was told that my leg will be amputated.

“So, after the surgery, my leg was chopped off from the knee, and since then, I have been like this”.

But as a committed Muslim, she was still thankful to God.

Kafayat expressed gratitude to God for preserving her life, saying, “I thank God that I am alive to tell the story. I thank my parents for standing by me. I have not allowed my situation to weigh me down”.

She hoped to get an artificial leg to aid her mobility, as she currently uses crutches to walk.

But this is beyond her family’s reach, as she needs about N1.6 million to fix this.

According to her, “the doctor told me that I will need N1.6 million to get an artificial leg.

‘This is beyond my parents’ reach. I need well-meaning Nigerians to come to my rescue. I am pleading to sympathetic Nigerians”, she said.

For a better society