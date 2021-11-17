Ondo Senator, Tofowomo condoles with victims of Ore-Okitipupa road accident

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has expressed sadness over the accident that occurred on Ore-Okitipupa road, involving a white Toyota Coaster bus and a white Ford J5 bus last Saturday.

Tofowomo in a statement by his media aide, Olumide Akinrinlola, sympathized with the victims of the accident and registered his condolences with the bereaved families.

The lawmaker also urged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to take immediate action to repair the bad portion of Okitipupa -Ore express road immediately.

He said “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I also sympathise with the victims of the accident who are currently in the hospital and the Ondo State government for the unfortunate loss.”

“I call on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to as a matter of urgency take necessary action and repair the bad portion of Okitipupa -Ore express road.”

“This accident claimed many lives and it could have been avoided if the roads were not bad. I was told that even the survivors were badly burnt. Most of the accidents on that road were caused by bad roads. I was reliably informed that the two vehicles were trying to maneuver the bad portion of the road when the accident occurred.”

“This is the second time this happened due to a bad portion of the road. It is no longer acceptable. It mustn’t repeat itself. FERMA in Ondo State should act now and save lives especially now that we are in a festive period. The bad portion of Okitipupa-Ore Express road must be fixed within 24 hours”, the Senator said.

