Shock as Singer, Davido begs for money on social media ...nearly get to his target Entertainment By Peter Last updated Nov 17, 2021 Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke aka Davido on Wednesday displayed his bank account number on his social media pages begging his teeming supporters for support. Davido, son of a billionaire father, who is alleged to be a billionaire himself, posted his bank details, pleading for funds from his fans Writing on his Twitter page, Davido said he needs N100 million to clear his car from the port. Shortly after the tweet, the singer revealed that he never knew he was loved and he had received N26 million. "If you know I've given you a hit song, send me money, una know una selves o. "Omo 7m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! aim na 100m I wan clear my Rolls Royce from port abeg." "I know say una love me but una love me like this. Omo nah like joke I start this thing oh, 26m."