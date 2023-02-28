Just in: Results for the General Elections from Karim Lamido LGA in Taraba State 2023 Elections By Victor Kalu On Feb 28, 2023 38 Share PRESIDENTIAL: – APC 9,157 – PDP 19,318 – LP 5,705 – SDP 449 – NNPP 688 SENATORIAL NORTH – APC 17,266 – PDP 13,132 – SDP 4,412 – LP 855 – NNPP 393 HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – APC 9,387 – PDP 17,250 – NNPP 131 – SDP 4,626 – LP 630 Levi polycarp, Reporting from karim Lamido For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Twitter- https://twitter.com/championnewsng Continue Reading 38 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
