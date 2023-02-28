Champion Newspapers Limited
Just in: Results for the General Elections from Karim Lamido LGA in Taraba State

2023 Elections
By Victor Kalu
PRESIDENTIAL:
– APC 9,157
– PDP 19,318
– LP 5,705
– SDP 449
– NNPP 688

SENATORIAL NORTH
– APC 17,266
– PDP 13,132
– SDP 4,412
– LP 855
– NNPP 393

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
– APC 9,387
– PDP 17,250
– NNPP 131
– SDP 4,626
– LP 630

 

Levi polycarp,
Reporting from karim Lamido

 

