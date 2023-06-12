June 12 1993 in Retrospect: NADECO Activist Mr Francis Ede, cries out to President Bola Tinubu for help, alleges neglect 30 years after Struggle

BY CLEMENT NNACHI

June 12, 2023, will mark 30 years anniversary of Activists and members of a pro-democracy group named National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), in the quest for the institutionalization of a viable Democracy, anchored on the Rule of Law in the country.

As Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day, several heroes of June 12, 1993, struggle may have died, while some are living unsung.

The National Democratic Coalition (popularly known as NADECO), is a pro-democracy organization. was an amalgamation of Pro-Democracy Groups, Human Rights, Civil Society Organizations, and media practitioners among others that opposed General Ibrahim Babangida’s (Ruth) annulment of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, believed to have been won by Business Mogul Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

With General Babangida’s exit and General Sani Abacha’s attempt to perpetuate himself in Power illegally, members of the defunct NADECO mobilized themselves locally and Globally to challenge such obnoxious practice by the Military Junta.

One of the NADECO activists still living in the South-East geo-political zone is Mr Francis Ede, who hails from Ebonyi State.

Èdè reiterated that he was recruited into NADECO by the Late Senator Polycarp Nwite (who later became Senior Special Assistant) on Political Matters to former President Umaru YarAdua.

In an interview with Daily Champion Reporter in Abakaliki, Mr Ede recalled that he was detained at various times in 32 Detention Camps for more than five years and nine months, over an alleged plot to bomb the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Depot Ejigbo Lagos State.

“I was detained alongside Senator Bola Tinubu, Moses Adasu, and others on a spurious charge of attempting to overthrow General Sani Abacha”

“General Abacha plotted to be President of Nigeria for life, we said no to the Khaki Boys, we insisted that Democracy must stay”

“Abacha vowed that anybody that opposed his government must be detained, terrorism charge slammed on such persons”

“At the time of our detention, so many NADECO members left the country and went into exile”

Mr Ede re-echoed that he would have been killed the same day General Abacha died on June 8th 1998, alongside other NADECO members, over an offence he knew nothing about.

According to Mr Ede, notable NADECO Chieftains who were hounded and detained by the regime of General Sani Abacha including Senator Bola Tinubu, Senator Polycarp Nwite, Commodore Ndubuisi Kanu, General Alani Akinrinade, Senator Ameh Ebute, Dr Frederick Fasheun, Dr Olu Falae, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief John Oyegun, Dr Beko Ramsone Kuti among others.

Mr Ede recalled with nostalgia that the death of Gen Sani Abacha in 1998 and the subsequent take over of Power by General Abdulsalam Abubakar, led to their release from detention and the withdrawal of the charge of Bomb blast and terrorism levelled against them.

“Even when the authorities then ordered that all political detainees be released, I remained in detention for an extra one year at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison”

“Eventually on 19th May 1999, luck came my way as the Miscellaneous Offences Tribunal Lagos presided over by Justice Tijani Abdullahi who discharged and acquitted the remaining political detainees”

“My release was achieved through the concerted efforts of Dr Clement Nwankwo, of the Constitutional Rights Project (CRP), and Barrister Femi Fálànà (SAN) of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR}.

“Then I was taken to Tribunal Court where I was discharged/acquitted and released since the then Head of State General Abdulsalam Abubakar withdrew all charges against Political detainees ”

Mr Ede therefore appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come to his rescue and assist him to survive, as life conditions were becoming increasingly difficult for him.

“My request to President Tinubu is that he should come to my aid, so many other political detainees then, including Journalists like Mr Opeyemi Bamidele, Babafemi Ojodu of (News Magazine), have been compensated into juicy positions”

“I appeal to Mr President to remember me, assist me, give me an appointment, let me benefit from this Democracy we suffered for

“I have been going around crying, but nobody listened to me both my State (Ebonyi) and the Federal Government”.

Mr Ede regretted why he had been forgotten and neglected despite his struggles alongside other NADECO Activists.