Anambra sports Festival: finalists emerge from senatorial zones

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Finalists on Saturday emerged from the three senatorial zones in the ongoing Anambra State Sports festival to represent their Council areas.

The 2-day zonal eliminations series were held at Nnewi High School, Nnewi and Isuofia Community Secondary School for Anambra South District while Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium Onitsha and Otuocha Stadium Aguleri hosted Anambra North Zone.

The Anambra Central games were held at four locations of, Nnamdi Azikiwe Secondary School, Abagana, St Mary’s High School and, St Stephen’s secondary school both in Ifitedunu and Sports Club Amawbia.

In the different categories of the sports fiesta, Christ the King College, CKC Onitsha cruised to the final stage in both U13 and U17 soccer game for the male categories.

The school joined to represent Anambra North after its U13 team defeated Community Primary School, Okpoko 7-0 in a game that was meant to determine the first place team.

In female football category, Urban Girls Secondary School, Onitsha defeated Bethlehem Girls College, Fegge 1-0 in the U17 category to advance to the state finals as representatives of Anambra North.

Similarly, the Queen of Angels beat Community School Ebenator 5-4 on penalties to qualify for female U17 football while Nnewi High school defeated Divinity Secondary school 3-1 in male category to emerge from Anambra South.

Christ Redeemer College Amesi beat CSS Oko, 4-2 via penalties in female U17 football while their male counterpart joined in the state finals after beating Community Secondary School Awgbu by 2-1.

For basketball, Nnewi High school advanced to the state finals after walking over their opponents that didn’t show up for the final.

In the female volleyball category, Holy Child Secondary school Isuofia and Community Secondary School Isuofia advance to the state finals to represent Anambra South.

For the male counterpart (volleyball), Holy Child Secondary school Isuofia beat Community Secondary School Isuofia 3-2 to represent Anambra south zone in the state final alongside

Anambra Central

Bubendorf Grammar School Adazi-Nnukwu and CSS Akwaeze progressed in the male volleyball event while, Community Secondary School Akwaeze and Rosa Mystica High School Agulu advanced in the female category.

Don Bosco College Obosi and Bubendorf Memorial Grammar School Adazi-Nnukwu are through to U17 male basketball final while Mater Amabilis College Umuoji advanced to the final unopposed.

In the U-17 male finals Bubendorf Memorial Grammar School Adazi-Nnukwu defeated Capital City Secondary School Awka 8-7 via penalty shootouts to make it to the final.

In a post match interview, the CKC games master, Francis Ejiofor, said he was full of joy for his teams return to soccer reckoning and commended the principal of of the school for his encouragement and support.

Ejiofor commended the Anambra government and the Sports Development Commission for providing the platform for students to showcase their sporting talents while learning.

He said, “We are doing everything possible with the help of our principal to reclaim that position, we train Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday to ensure we achieve the goal.

“Anambra state, especially the present governor, is doing a wonderful job in sports, one thing I like about this ongoing competition is that they started from the grassroot for the talent hunt.

“We want to lift every soccer trophy in Anambra, we want to be the best to retain our number one position in sports in the state.”