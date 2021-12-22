Julius Berger facility works signs facility upgrade contract with Ikoyi Golf Club 1938

Julius Berger Facility Works in Lagos has signed a facility upgrade contract with Ikoyi Golf Club 1938. Captain of Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, Dr M.I Okoro lauded Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for its widely acknowledged professionalism in the discharge of its engineering construction and maintenance works, describing the company’s work quality as “the good, durable and preferred standard”. He spoke Tuesday in Lagos at the contract signing ceremony to kick off the comprehensive upgrade of the irrigation system for Ikoyi Golf Club 1938 just as he enjoined the country’s building and construction services sector leader to sustain and better their own record in service delivery on the job. Dr. Okoro proudly added that the partnership between the Club and Julius Berger has come a long way and that it can therefore be sincerely referred to as historical.

Dr. Okoro said, “…on the contract, even as it is for the comprehensive upgrade of the irrigation system in the Golf Course, we advise that there should be an ad-hoc maintenance of the Golf Course. This is because, as you can notice, the current harmattan weather is now affecting the green grass.

However, we are confident that the course will be revived and well greened again with Julius Berger facility works ably coming to the rescue. Julius Berger has a great history of performance with us. They constructed our car park long time ago, and as you can all see, it is still there as strong and good as new. So we trust that the company will do a great job of the irrigation upgrade.”

Chairman of Ikoyi Golfers Community of Nigeria Association, IGCNA, Mr. Wahab Aminu-Sarumi did not mince words in re-echoing what the Captain said of Julius Berger even as he wished the Golf Course a rewarding partnership with Julius Berger on the current project.

Present at the contract signing ceremony and flag-off of the facility upgrade works were Lady Captain of the Golf Club, Mrs, Aworanti Oyenike and Course Officer and member of IGCNA, Mr. Peter Eben-Spiff.

Engr. Amina Dotti led the Julius Berger team at the contract-signing ceremony. She assured that the irreducible Julius Berger engineering standard will power the works. Amina was accompanied by the Project Manager, Engr. Rhoderick Picana amongst others to the event.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is Nigeria’s leading engineering construction brand, which offers holistic integrated construction solutions and related services including Facility Management.

The Julius Berger Lagos Facility Works is the Lagos-based operational arm of the larger Julius Berger Facility Management Works, which also have an operational arm located at the company’s Region Central North with its hub in Abuja. The Julius Berger Facility Works operate on the impeccable and irreducible corporate core values of best quality, safety, integrity, compliance, partnership and innovation all of which have become definitive of the company’s matchless technical expertise and excellence in the implementation of state-of-the-art methods and technologies.

Julius Berger Facility Works says, “…we are committed to providing a conducive environment to enable our clients achieve their overall goals through the provision of excellent and sustainable facility management from one single source, using world-class innovations, technology, skilled personnel and global best practices to ensure the functionality, comfort, safety, durability, sustainability and efficiency of a property”.

With affirmative International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification as well with a proven record of accomplishment and delivery, Julius Berger Facility Works’ Quality Management Systems are well equipped to satisfy the customers’ needs. Julius Berger Facility Works focuses majorly on the provision of hard and soft Services for buildings and building systems, energy management models, refurbishment and upgrade of buildings and ancillary services, facility management consultancy services to corporate organizations and private clients with net worth real estate assets.

The qualitative and reliably professional Julius Berger badge of competence, technical edge and robustly integrated logistical systems assures high quality services delivery to all clients while ensuring minimum total life cycle cost and value retention of an asset to the owner.

For a better society