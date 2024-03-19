Jubilation : Soludo commissions 12 kms of road in Okpoko

Phil Okose, Onitsha

It was jubilation galore at Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, as Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo commissioned 12 kms of roads on Monday.

Commissioning the roads, the governor recalled that immediately after his swearing in on assumption of office that he moved straight to Okpoko where he told them that it would be the first place he would develop and has fulfilled his pledge to the residents.

He said that he has given them roads, water, hospital, electricity, among others stating that more good things are on the way.

“You have not seen anything, I want to use Okpoko as a reference point because the area is where the poorest of the poor live. I want to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the state and that is why I provide free healthcare for pregnant women and free education up to Junior Secondary School 3,” he stated.

Speaking, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, commended the governor for all the good things he brought to Okpoko that was formerly a slum and urged him not to relent in the infrastructural development of the state.

Also contributing, the President General, PG, of the community, Chief Frances Enemuo, said that the governor has done what his predecessors were not able to do.

“Since the inception of Okpoko, no governor has done what Soludo did. The government has also pledged to issue us the Certificate of Occupancy, (C of O), that was stopped by previous administrations,” he disclosed.

Contributing, the chairman of Ogbaru Relief (Main) market, Chief Ndubisi Ochiogu, commended the governor for his massive infrastructural development of Okpoko that was formerly a slum.

“We, traders in Ogbaru market have endorsed him for second tenure. So those who want the seat should wait until after eight years and then he will go to Abuja to represent the Igbo race,” he stated.

In his own reaction, the former secretary of Okpoko community, Chief Raphael Agu, disclosed that Soludo is God-sent to better the welfare of the people in the community.

He however frowned at the continuation of the leadership of Okpoko when her tenure had expired and urged Governor Soludo to sack the leadership led by Chief Frances Enemuo and conduct election.

Earlier, Monsignor Theophilus Odukwe, who Presided over the mass that preceded the reception of the governor at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, commended the governor for feeling the pains of the poor residents of the community.

*I am happy that the governor has focused on Okpoko to better the welfare of the poorest of the poor in the state. He has done wonders and the people are happy and we pray that he continues to work for them,” he prayed..