Jubilation as VINEYARD Christian Ministries Inc. set to celebrate 36th Anniversary in grandstyle

As the Nation’s challenges seem not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention have become imminent. As the year gradually gains momentum with the month of April already singing and activities beginning to pick up everywhere, Archbishop John Osa-Oni, a renowned and reputable man of God, the presiding Pastor incharge of VINEYARD Christian Ministries Inc, has left no stone unturned as he is set to kick off their Anniversary, “Destiny 2024”.

VINEYARD Ministry is clocking 36 years on 3rd April 2024 and their Anniversary is theme God Does Not Change, slated to commence from April 3rd Wednesday to 7th Sunday 2024, with morning session (10 am), evening session (5:30 pm), while Sunday 7th is billed as Thanksgiving Service. At the Church auditorium, 34/36, Osolo Way, off Int’l Airport road, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos

The month of April carries lots of benefits as the host, Archbishop John Osa-Oni will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same.

According to the host, Archbishop John Osa-Oni who says This year’s Anniversary will be the best of its kind. Sinners will be saved, backsliders will be restored, signs and wonders, breakthroughs, prophetic declaration via solutions and there will be supernatural healing and testimonies.

Ministers of God will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants through songs and the word. The likes of Bishop Steven Ogedegbe, Rev Toyin Kehinde, Bishop Tunde Akintola, Bishop Bola Babaleye, and Bishop Sunday Ajayi, among others, while Archbishop John & Rev (Mrs ) Enitan Osa-Oni remain the hosts.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng