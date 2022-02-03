Jos North, Bassa LGAs PDP Sign MoU To Rotate House of Reps. Seat

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Jos North and Bassa Local Government Areas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to rotate the Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The document which was signed by critical stakeholders of the two Local Government Areas and a copy made available to this medium stated that the agreement came after wide consultations with critical and all stakeholders who unanimously agreed to make conscious and deliberate efforts to build and strengthen the party in both LGAs to ensure that it remained the most popular political party emerging victorious in all subsequent elections in the areas.

The PDP in the two LGAs also unanimously resolved and undertook to close ranks and resolve all differences between both LGAs and amongst party faithful and woo more members into the PDP so as to ensured convincing victory during the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency Bye-Election scheduled for February 26, 2022 and subsequent elections for the Constituency.

Consequently, the document witnessed as follows: “That the seat/office of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency House of Representatives is and shall be enjoyed mutually at all times between both Local Government Areas and shall not be enjoyed exclusively by one party against the other.

“That from this day forward, the seat/office of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency House of Representatives shall be enjoyed on rotational basis between both parties.

“That each party shall enjoy and represent Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency at the National Assembly Green Chamber for a period of one term in office.

“That the period of one term of office is for four years and as contemplated by the Electoral Act currently in force.

“That in the event of the demise or declaration of vacancy giving rise to the conduct of Bye-Election into the seat/office, the party (Local Government Required) shall reserve the exclusive right to present the aspirant/candidate to round up the remaining term/tenure.

“That the Peoples Democratic Party Jos North Local Government chapter in a unanimous agreement allows for and guaranteeing total and absolute support for the Peoples Democratic Party Bassa Local Government to present the candidate/aspirant to run for and conclude the remaining term/tenure currently running from 2019 and expires in 2023.

“That both parties (Bassa/Jos North Local Government Areas) uninamously agree that come 2023 to 2027 the Bassa Jos North Federal Constituency House of Representatives shall be the exclusive right of Peoples Democratic Party Jos North chapter to present the aspirant/candidate for the one term/ tenure. “That upon the separation/creation of new Constituencies from or out of the present Bassa/Jos North Federal House of Representative thereby altering same, this document shall become null and void”.

Key signatories of the document include prominent politicians from the two LGAs. While the PDP Chairman Jos North LGA, Hon. Aminu Abdullahi and Barr Munir Barau Abdullahi signed for the LGA, Hon. Maraya Ade Danladi and Barr John Amamma signed for Bassa LGA.

In like manner, Second Republic politician and former Chief Whip, Plateau State House of Assembly between 1979 to 1983 and currently Chairman PDP elders forum Bassa LGA, Elder John Akson and former Chairman Jos North LGA and Chairman PDP elders forum Jos North LGA, Hon. Gini Umaru equally appended their signatures respectively.