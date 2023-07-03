Joke Silva admits Olu Jacob is no longer the man she married

Joke Silva, however, said even though the veteran actor is no longer the man she wedded, she still loves him

Ace Nollywood actress, movie director, and businesswoman, Joke Silva has spoken on the health challenges of her ailing husband and veteran thespian, Olu Jacobs.

She opened up on his state of health during a recent interview with popular media personality and actress, Nancy Isime, where she stated that the actor’s poor health has changed him significantly.

The 61-year-old actress, while reminiscing about their early years together, also said her husband is no longer the man she walked down the aisle with several years ago.

Speaking on her husband’s battle with dementia during the chat, she said: “It hasn’t been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.

“But the thing is this, when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.”

Joke Silva, however, said even though the veteran actor is no longer the man she tied the knot with, she has not stopped loving him.

“The husband I knew is no longer there for me, but this man that is here is someone I still love.”