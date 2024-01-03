Japa syndrome: Lagos to establish 1,500-capacity medical university

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In a bid to foster the mass exodus of doctors and other medical personnel out of the country , the Lagos state government will, this year, build a medical university targeted at graduating 1,500 doctors yearly.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke while inaugurating the Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital in Surulere facilitated by the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila in his Surulere federal constituency, said construction of the new varsity will commence and be completed this year.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed further that the varsity will be built in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He explained that the facility is needed following advice from the Federal authorities that the state needed to scale up the number of medical personnel it produces in the light of the shortage of medical health practitioners due to japa syndrome.

The Governor who joined the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to inaugurate series of projects which include the inauguration of a Conference Centre at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, said the initiative testified to what well-meaning individuals could do to support public institutions and contribute to the public good.

Gbajabiamila who also opened the newly rehabilitated Babs Animashaun road,

Sam Shonibare Community development Centre as well as a General Hospital, named after him at Surulere, had inaugurated over 259 road projects and 25 mini stadiums across Lagos State when he represented Surulere federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded Gbajabiamila for the initiative, saying government would continue to initiate policies that would attract investors in tertiary education in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “It is a legacy project that I am truly proud of. It was not a mistake for us to collaborate. In the next few days Lagos will continue to witness the result of the collaboration.

“LASU has earned it. For me, I’m impressed with what I see here. This is another giant project for you.

In his remark, the Chief of Staff to the President, said the project among others to be unveiled in Lagos, was his way of contributing to the quality of education, calling on Nigerians especially the political class to always remember the electorate and to seek to improve their lives.

He added, “I have long recorded the importance of collaboration. I believe uneducated generation is a wasted generation. No amount of money can be too much for the youth.”

He enjoined other public office holders to embrace the idea of collaborating in the interest of the common man.