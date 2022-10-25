Jandor continues campaign, pledges to make State’s wealth work for all

Victory Orimemi

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has vowed to distribute the wealth of the State to masses.

Recall that the campaign train of the Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) was attacked on Sunday while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government area Lagos, leaving many injured and vehicles damaged.

Jandor doggedly continued with his campaign on Monday in Igbede/Iyana axis of Ojo Local Government where he met with leagues of pastors in Ojo LGA while Akindele continued to visit markets in the area.

He said Badagry Division where Ojo LGA is also located has suffered long neglect, hence the need to support him as an indigene of Ojo LGA, to change the story of the division for better.

Adediran added that the State needed a breathe of fresh air that would make Lagos work for all and sundry.

He went on to promise free and compulsory education, security and massive infrastructural development, Adediran said that he would ensure that the wealth of the state work for the residents, especially the masses.

The governorship candidate also visited the palace of the Royal Majesty, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom, Oba Abu Kazeem Kosoko in Ojo Local Government Area, promising never to let the traditional institutions down and run a government of the masses that would make everyone proud.