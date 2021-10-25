Iwuanyanwu doles out N10million to Alvan Ikoku College

.Extols Nwajuba for his genuine love for Nigeria

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A foremost philanthropist and statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu has pledged N10m from the Iwuanyanwụ foundation, as well as Awards to Best graduating students in physics and mathematics at the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri.

Chief Iwuanyawu has also extolled the genuine love which the Minister of State Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has for the Igbos and Nigerians describing him as one of the most honest and trustworthy persons from Igbo land.

Speaking at the 27th convocation ceremony of Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri where he was awarded a Fellowship, Chief Iwuanyawu also said Nwajuba passed through his political leadership in the 90s.