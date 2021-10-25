Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Iwuanyanwu doles out N10million to Alvan Ikoku College

People & Power
By Editor
0 43

 

.Extols Nwajuba for his genuine love for Nigeria

 

 

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

 

A foremost philanthropist and statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu has pledged N10m from the Iwuanyanwụ foundation, as well as Awards to Best graduating students in physics and mathematics at the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri.

 

Chief Iwuanyawu has also extolled the genuine love which the Minister of State Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has for the Igbos and Nigerians describing him as one of the most honest and trustworthy persons from Igbo land.

 

Speaking at the 27th convocation ceremony of Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri where he was awarded  a Fellowship, Chief Iwuanyawu also said Nwajuba passed through his political leadership in the 90s.

Continue Reading
Editor 1223 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Owing Pensioners their livelihood is wicked, mindless– says,…

Anambra 2021: Group insists APC has no candidate 

Obi apologises to Anambra people for his choice of Obiano aa…

No hiding place for fleeing Oyo prison inmates- Aregbesola

1 of 176

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More