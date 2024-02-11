Champion Newspapers Limited
Ivory Coast defeat Nigeria 2-1 to lift Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast came from behind to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles were looking to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Jose Peseiro’s men took the lead in the first half through William Troost-Ekong’s header.

But the Ivorians levelled after the break through Franck Kessie’s header.

With a few minutes left in the game, Sebastien Haller flicked the ball past Stanley Nwabali.
The Elephants have now levelled with Nigeria on three continental titles.

 

