Ivory Coast defeat Nigeria 2-1 to lift Africa Cup of Nations.

Cote d’Ivoire equalized through Kessie and went ahead to score the winning goal through Sebastian Haller in the 81st minute

 

Cote d’Ivoire came from behind to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 to lift their third African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Super Eagles opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the game through William Troost-Ekong.

 

However, Cote d’Ivoire equalized through Franck Kessie in the 62nd minute and went ahead to score the winning goal through Sebastian Haller in the 81st minute.

 

