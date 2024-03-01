ITF Abeokuta Hosts Stakeholder Engagement Session- Advocates for Enhanced Capacity Building for Economic Empowerment

The media gateway to the East.
Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria – February 22nd, 2024 – The Abeokuta Area Office of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), the foremost Human Capital Development agency in Nigeria, hosted its maiden edition of the Breakfast Meeting with Stakeholders in Ota, Ogun State, on February 22nd, 2024. Themed “Building Capacity to Thrive in a Rapid Evolving Economy,” the event brought together captains of industries, representatives from government agencies, academia, and the media to discuss critical issues and opportunities in skills development for the future.
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is a statutory body of the Federal Government of Nigeria established under the Industrial Training Fund Act No. 47 of 1971 to provide, promote and encourage the acquisition of skills in industry and commerce with a view to generating a pool of indigenously trained manpower sufficient to meet the needs of the public and private sectors of the economy.
