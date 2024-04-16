Isale Eko Descendants Union Chairman Visits Dosunmu Market Fire Scene, Calls For Comprehensive Reset of Lagos Island CBD

The Chairman of the Isale Eko Descendants Union, IDU, Mr Adeniji Kazeem SAN has commiserated with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the good people of Lagos Island and all affected by the calamity on the damage, massive loss of personal property and buildings of ordinary citizens following the devastating fire incident that struck the popular Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island last week.

Kazeem, who made the remark on Sunday, 14th April 2024, when he and members of the Union visited the site of the Fire incident to have first-hand observation of the extent of damage, commended the efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu in addressing the aftermath of the fire by ordering the clearing of shanties and unauthorized structures in the area.

He expressed optimism that these measures would pave the way for a return to normalcy and prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.

While being grateful that there was no loss of life in the incident, stressing the importance of preventing such disasters from occurring in the future, the chairman said the aftermath of the fire has laid bare the urgent need for a comprehensive reset in the Lagos Island central business district.

Emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive reset of the Lagos Island Central Business District, he said the Union is advocating for improved fire safety measures, better infrastructure, and stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent future disasters.

According to him, the fire at the Dosunmu Market is a wake-up call for authorities to address the underlying issues that have contributed to the frequent outbreaks of fires in the metropolis.

“As we reflect on the devastating impact of the fire at Dosunmu Market, let us remember the resilience and strength of the community. Let us stand in solidarity with those affected and support efforts to rebuild and reset the CBD. Together, we can create a safer, more vibrant, and prosperous future for all,” Kazeem said.

Speaking further, the chairman of IDU highlighted the readiness of the Isale Eko Descendants Union to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders in the restoration and revitalization of the community.

“As Chairman of the Isale Eko Descendants Union, I affirm our unwavering commitment to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders in the restoration and revitalization of our community. Our collective goal is to transform Lagos Island into a livable, thriving hub that we can all take pride in. By working together, we can rebuild, rejuvenate, and ensure a brighter future for future generations.

“In the face of adversity, let us stand united, determined to turn challenges into opportunities and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for Dosunmu Market and all its residents,” Kazeem submitted.