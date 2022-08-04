IPOB warns against sell of ancestral lands in S’E lands to Fulani, cautions Politicians, PGs, traditional rulers

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Biafrans, friends of Biafra, Lovers of Biafra freedom, Traditional Rulers and President Generals in Biafraland to desist from any plan or pressure to either sell or hand over ancestral lands to any government or Fulani agents for any agricultural purposes and projects of any type.

The group said the warning has also become very necessary for Politicians, Real Estate Agencies and other political jobbers in Biafraland.

It said that defaulters should be ready to forfeit the sold land forever saying that it can not allow Fulanis or their agents to operate on such land

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emna Powerful on Wednesday said, “If you have any ongoing negotiations on land sell to Fulanis or their cronies, we advise you to cease forthwith with such arrangements

“Anyone after this warnings that goes ahead to sell lands to these invaders, and we get wind of it should bear it in mind that the land is lost forever.

“We can not hand over our ancestral lands to fulani invaders whose agenda is land grabbing in disguise and violent takeover in future. If you want to understand what we are preventing, study the history of Hausas in the Northern part of Nigeria. Hausas accepted to cohabit with Fulanis from Sahel in 18th century.

“These locust tribe have overrun the Hausas in their Lands. Today, there is no Hausa King, Imam, Governor or political leader. Fulani has taken everything from the Hausas. Even their lands and people are not spared. They have depopulated Hausas, taken over their lands and renamed the communities to Fulani names.

“Do not sell our future generations to these locust tribe. We have a duty to preserve our generations and not to destroy them like Hausa ancestors did because of selfishness and greed of their leaders.

“But after all the education from our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB and you selfishly go ahead to mortgage our race, IPOB leader and ESN operatives won’t allow you to go free. IPOB is the people and the people are IPOB, future peace.

“But if anyone think he or she can flout this order, that person(s) should be ready to dance to the music of ESN/IPOB. We assure you that neither you or your family will escape judgment. Outside the judgement, IPOB will convert such land recovered from the terrorist Fulani herdsmen into public use for the benefit of Biafrans.

The group called for the propagation of the message round to people in all villages and communities for maximum dissemination so that no one will say he/she did not hear or did not know.

“Inform those getting themselves into this suicide mission of land selling to the Caliphate of the heavy consequence awaiting them.”