Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ex state lawmaker kidnapped in Anambra

Metro news
By Editor
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Benson Nwawulu was over the weekend abducted by gunmen

It was gathered that the two term state lawmaker who left the State Assembly in 2019, was abducted in his house in Ihiala on Sunday.

Though details of his abduction were not made public, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity  said that the former lawmaker’s son has reached out to some current members of the state assembly who were Nwawulu’s colleagues for financial assistance.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Command said that efforts are at advanced stage to release them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said, “Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him.
 

“He will be rescued soon, because we are on their trail, and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.”

Continue Reading
Editor 6364 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Annoyed youths set mortuary ablaze over alleged organ…

One dies, another injured in accident involving LAGBUS bus

Climate hazards: FG REITERATES COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENT…

NDLEA busts Mkpuru Mmiri labs in Lagos, Anambra, nabs 2…

1 of 187