Ex state lawmaker kidnapped in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Benson Nwawulu was over the weekend abducted by gunmen

It was gathered that the two term state lawmaker who left the State Assembly in 2019, was abducted in his house in Ihiala on Sunday.

Though details of his abduction were not made public, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the former lawmaker’s son has reached out to some current members of the state assembly who were Nwawulu’s colleagues for financial assistance. Confirming the incident, the state Police Command said that efforts are at advanced stage to release them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said, “Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him.