IPDM Condemns Killings in Ifeland, Sues for Peace

The Ifeland Peace and Development Movement, IPDM, a voluntary non-aligned group of professionals and businessmen and women who are indigenes of Ile-Ife and Modakeke has condemned the recent killing of farmers last week in Ifeland villages around Toro, Aba Panu, Wanisani villages by criminals pretending to be representing community interests.

In a release issued by IPDM, the movement opined that solving the problem of recurring criminality should start from identifying the beneﬁciaries of invented mayhem and bringing them to justice to face the dire consequences of their actions. “ No one, no matter highly placed in the community, should be treated as untouchable”, the IPDM said.

IPDM totally condemned these acts of criminality and call on law enforcement agencies to ﬁsh out the criminals and bring them to book.

In addition, the IPDM called on the apex community leadership organisations – Ife Development Board, IDB and Modakeke Progressive Union, MPU to continue to condemn criminality and encourage peace.

