Introducing Adesina Oluwaseun, the Visionary CEO of unruly records

Adesina Oluwaseun, also known as LifeStyle, is a creative and innovative force in the music industry. He has established a unique route in the music industry as the visionary CEO of Unruly Records, making an everlasting impression on the landscape.

A Passion for Music and Art At the heart of Unruly Records lies a deep passion for music and art.

Adesina Oluwaseun’s journey began with a profound love for good music, a love that transcended boundaries. Unruly Records was conceived with a clear intention: to make African art a trademark in the entertainment world.

This vision includes building a team of uniquely talented individuals, spanning from grassroots to top-level professionals.

A crucial factor that sets Unruly Records apart is its commitment to providing artists with artistic freedom. While many record labels impose strict commercial constraints, Unruly Records allows artists to create music they love, fostering an environment where creativity can flourish.

The music industry is on a constant evolutionary path, and Unruly Records is well-prepared to stay ahead of the curve.

With international affiliations and a keen interest in modern Nigerian music, particularly the Afrobeats genre, Unruly Records recognizes the unifying power of music. They delve deep into the art, presenting it on the right platforms to reach the right audience, ensuring that the label remains at the forefront of industry trends.

Emerging Artists: Mōdé-Mōdè and “Jombolo” One of the exciting artists currently under the wing of Unruly Records is Mōdé-Mōdè. His music has captured the attention of critics and fans alike. His upcoming single, “Jombolo,” showcases his unique style and versatility, fusing elements of Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Makosa. Mōdé-Mōdè’s captivating voice, compelling lyrics, and knack for creating catchy melodies have quickly established him as an artist to watch. With a devoted following of fans, he is set to make waves in the music industry.

Upcoming Events and Initiatives: “Jombolo” Takes the WorldMusic enthusiasts and industry followers can look forward to Unruly Records’ debut single, “Jombolo.” This exciting release is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene, and it’s an event not to be missed.

Adesina Oluwaseun shares invaluable advice for those looking to enter the music business or pursue a music career: “God, consistency, and self-belief are the keys to all successful careers. Stay consistent and have faith in yourself.”

Instagram: @4dLifeStyle_Twitter: @Unrulyrecords_

