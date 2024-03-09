Int’l Football Scouting held in Lagos

International Football Scouting, playing football at the venue.

The players on motion with the ball.

Group Photograph of the teams.

From 4th left Sponsor Premium ESS, Sponsoring brand, Dr. Innocent Ekeleme; Football manager Finland, Victor Uzoho; Promoter, OutDoors –NG X Park 360, PDMA, Salvation Alibor; Fábio Luciano Silvis; Sports management Helsinki football Manager Finland Juha Saarinen and others, during international Football Scouting held at Onikan Stadium in Lagos on 6/3/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

