Aniebonam, Oginni, INEC, 15 other former NNPP officers to face trial for contempt of court on Monday

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Kano State High Court holden in Kano has issued a Form 48 against 18 former officers and leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) for Contempt of Court and Disobedience to court order.

The affected former officers and leaders of the party include Chief (Dr.) Boniface Aniebonam, Dr. Gilbert Agbo Major, Barr Tony Christopher Obioha Comrade Oginni Olaposi, Hajia Rekia Zanlaga, Mark Usman, Umar A. Jubril, Alhaji Adebanju Wasiu, Alhaji Tajudeen Adebayo and Alhaji Mamoh Garuba.

Others are Abdulrasaq Abdulsalam, Barr Abiola Henry Olurotimi, Engr Babayo Abdullahi Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, Chinonso Adiofu, Hon Prince Subday Chukwuemeka, Barr Jonathan Chineme Ibeogu and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They are to appear before the Kano State High Court on the 11th of March 2024 to explain why they chose to disobey Court order and why they should not be confined to correctional service.

It would be recalled that the 18 former leaders and officers of the NNPP were the respondents in a case the party instituted in September 2023 to bar them from continuing to parade themselves as leaders and officers of the party.

Hon. Justice Usman Mallam Na’Abba granted an interlocutory injunction on 14th September 2023 restraining the respondents, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and others by themselves, their agents, cronies, and whoever acting or act through them from parading themselves, issuing press release or granting interviews as national officers, leaders or members of the Applicant (NNPP) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The Court also granted an order of interim injunction setting aside the purported suspension of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso as member of the appellant (NNPP) and restrained the INEC from recognizing the suspension pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

In violation of these orders, Dr. Aniebonam and others had continued to act and presented themselves as factional national officers and leaders of the NNPP, hence the issuance of their summon by the court, to come and explain why they should not be convicted for contempt of court and violation of court orders.

