Int’l ATSEP day organised by Nat’l Association of Airtraffic Engineers in Lagos

L-r ... Vice Chairman, National Association of Air traffic Engineers (NAAE), Nneka Ezike; Head of Department Human Resources, Murtala  Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)  Mr Babatunde Sotin; Airspace Manager (MMIA) Mr Johnny Ogegere; Chairman  (NAAE)  ATSEP. Ahmed Mobolaji;  General Manager of Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) Kabir Gusau, during the international ATSEP  Day  Organized by the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) Affiliated to the international federation of Air Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) on Obsolescence of Systems, Causes and its Management held at (NAMA) at international Airport Ikeja Lagos on 13/11/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman National Association of Airtraffic Engineers   (NAAE)   ATSEP Ahmed Mobolaji; Chief Air Traffic Safety System Officer with Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA) Engr  Adeagbo Christiana; immediate past Chairman Lagos Chapter  National Association of Airtraffic Engineer  (NAAE) Engr Anthony Nwose; Vice Chairman. (NAAE) , Nneka  Ezike; Former Chairman (NAAE) Emmanuel Ajuwa; one of the Founding Fathers of (NAAE) ATSEP Anthony Anele Onyejiuwa, during the international ATSEP  Day organised by National Association of Airtraffic Engineers (NAAE) Affiliated to the international federation of Air Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) on Obsolescence of Systems, Causes and its Management held at (NAMA) at International Airport Ikeja Lagos on 13/11/2023.

L-r… Head of Department.Terrestrial   Services  Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Head of the department of Human resources, (MMIA)  Mr Babatunde Sotin; Airspace Manager (MMIA) Mr. Johnny Ogegere; Chairman  (NAAE)  ATSEP. Ahmed Mobolaji.

Lr… Past Chairman Lagos Chapter  National Association of Airtraffic Engineer  (NAAE) Engr Anthony Nwose; Chairman  (NAAE)  ATSEP. Ahmed Mobolaji; Head  Electronics Communication Department (NAAE) Former Chairman (NAAE) Emmanuel Ajuwa;   Engr.  Uchechi  Edosomwan; General Secretary (NAAE) Lagos Chapter Engr Lilian Uzodiagu.

Chairman National Association of Airtraffic Engineers   (NAAE)   ATSEP Ahmed Mobolaji; Vice Chairman. (NAAE) , Nneka  Ezike (both middle) cutting the cake with other Members.

Chairman National Association of Airtraffic Engineers   (NAAE)   ATSEP Ahmed Mobolaji;  (middle) cutting the Cake with Other Members, during the international ATSEP  Day   organised by the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) Affiliated to the International Federation of Air Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) on Obsolescence of Systems, Causes and its Management held at (NAMA) at international Airport Ikeja Lagos on 13/11/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

