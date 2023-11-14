Int’l ATSEP day organised by Nat’l Association of Airtraffic Engineers in Lagos

L-r… Chairman National Association of Airtraffic Engineers (NAAE) ATSEP Ahmed Mobolaji; Chief Air Traffic Safety System Officer with Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA) Engr Adeagbo Christiana; immediate past Chairman Lagos Chapter National Association of Airtraffic Engineer (NAAE) Engr Anthony Nwose; Vice Chairman. (NAAE) , Nneka Ezike; Former Chairman (NAAE) Emmanuel Ajuwa; one of the Founding Fathers of (NAAE) ATSEP Anthony Anele Onyejiuwa, during the international ATSEP Day organised by National Association of Airtraffic Engineers (NAAE) Affiliated to the international federation of Air Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) on Obsolescence of Systems, Causes and its Management held at (NAMA) at International Airport Ikeja Lagos on 13/11/2023.

L-r… Head of Department.Terrestrial Services Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Head of the department of Human resources, (MMIA) Mr Babatunde Sotin; Airspace Manager (MMIA) Mr. Johnny Ogegere; Chairman (NAAE) ATSEP. Ahmed Mobolaji.

Lr… Past Chairman Lagos Chapter National Association of Airtraffic Engineer (NAAE) Engr Anthony Nwose; Chairman (NAAE) ATSEP. Ahmed Mobolaji; Head Electronics Communication Department (NAAE) Former Chairman (NAAE) Emmanuel Ajuwa; Engr. Uchechi Edosomwan; General Secretary (NAAE) Lagos Chapter Engr Lilian Uzodiagu.

Chairman National Association of Airtraffic Engineers (NAAE) ATSEP Ahmed Mobolaji; Vice Chairman. (NAAE) , Nneka Ezike (both middle) cutting the cake with other Members.

Chairman National Association of Airtraffic Engineers (NAAE) ATSEP Ahmed Mobolaji; (middle) cutting the Cake with Other Members, during the international ATSEP Day organised by the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) Affiliated to the International Federation of Air Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) on Obsolescence of Systems, Causes and its Management held at (NAMA) at international Airport Ikeja Lagos on 13/11/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng