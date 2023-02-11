Intervention team visits Chanchaga LGA, Niger State

The Intervention Team in Niger State organised a grassroots campaign among Muslim elders, women and youths in the Chanchaga Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking to them on behalf of the team, Niger State Intervention Coordinator, Hajia Inno Ibrahim, charged them to desist from selling their votes to politicians who do not mean well for them but to ensure they vote for the betterment and the future of their children. Head of Intervention, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna urged them to come out en mass on election day to vote for Peter Obi/Ahmed Datti, for improved security, agricultural improvement, education of their children and their improved living conditions.

The Intervention Team shared campaign materials including hijabs and skullcaps to the appreciation and admiration of these women and girls.

For a better society

