Interpol is supporting law enforcement community in combating diverse crimes-IGP

** Says NCB Chief’s contest for VP of the global body has Buhari’s support.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Monday said that the Interpol is supporting the law enforcement community in combating diverse crimes particularly cybercrimes, terrorism, maritime, human trafficking and piracy.

The IGP said that the Interpol had initiated various projects that are geared at supporting Police authorities efforts in combating security threats nationwide.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Interpol Week at the Paece Keeping Hall Force Headquaters Abuja where representatives of 194 member countries of the global body brainstorm on emerging threats to international peace.

The IGP noted that the Interpol is a worldwide body covering 194 states mostly Police officers drawn from all the continents of the globe that has become the most critical global policing framework that strenghtens law enforcement capacity nationally.

The Police boss further said that Interpol have been supporting global law enforcement efforts in tracking and bringing to book trans-national organized criminals adding that it aided the Nigeria Police in tackling banditary trafficking, terrorist attacks and other crimes.

Depsite these sucesses, he however pointed out that a lot still needs to be done as the Police and other sister agencies needs to devise new strategies and build enduring patnerships to contain current and emerging security challenges.

He assured the Interpol of continuos suport and commended the regular support of the Interpol General Sectretariat in availing the Police authorities its tools and resources to aid its operations.

He said: “On my own part, I will continnue to support the National Central Bureau NCB to deliver on its mandates and sustain the lead role of the Nigeria Police in sub-regional and regional space”.

“As you all are aware, the Head of the NCB AIG Garba Baba Umar is contesting for the post of Vice President for Africa in the Interpol Executive Committee.

“With the support of the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, we secured Mr President’s approval for him to contest for the position and he has all the support of this administration”.

The IGP said that the events of the Interpol Week will afford the Police authorities the opportunity to discuss some critical issues and come up with common decisions on how to tap into the vast resources of Interpol towards tackling these current and emerging challenges.

Some high profile dignataries including ambassadors and other heads of foreign mission from thirthy-nine countries and heads of notable government agencies and the International Association of Chiefs of Police IACP and other organisations sent in their represntatives and goodwill messages to the Interpol in Nigeria on the auspicious occasion.