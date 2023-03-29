Inter-house sports: Evans Baroque Ltd. thrills AFSS students with Glucose D, assures market dominance in Nigeria

Evans Baroque Ltd., a leading indigenous pharmaceutical company and manufacturer’s of Allenbury’s Glucose D powder, said they are pleased to associate with the 28th Inter-house sports competition of Air Force Secondary School, AFSS Ikeja where they thrilled the students with their product.
At the event, Evans Baroque (EB) Team handed out Glucose D to athletes as part of its campaign to give back while it reasserts market dominance.
Asides from the Glucose D powder sachets they handed to the competing athletes, the EB Team also gave out branded gifts to the medallists in the track events sports.
Speaking at the event, the Glucose D brand Manager for Evans Baroque Ltd, Henry Eya said the company was one of the sponsors of the Inter-house sports, in a bid to give back to society.
“Part of our give-back-to-society activity is to partner with events like this; we give the children that energy needed to display their innate talent in the track and field events,” Eya said.
“I think we made a good impression and that is good for us,” the brand manager continued.
