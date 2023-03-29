Inter-house sports: Evans Baroque Ltd. thrills AFSS students with Glucose D, assures market dominance in Nigeria

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Evans Baroque Ltd., a leading indigenous pharmaceutical company and manufacturer’s of Allenbury’s Glucose D powder, said they are pleased to associate with the 28th Inter-house sports competition of Air Force Secondary School, AFSS Ikeja where they thrilled the students with their product.

At the event, Evans Baroque (EB) Team handed out Glucose D to athletes as part of its campaign to give back while it reasserts market dominance.

Asides from the Glucose D powder sachets they handed to the competing athletes, the EB Team also gave out branded gifts to the medallists in the track events sports.

Speaking at the event, the Glucose D brand Manager for Evans Baroque Ltd, Henry Eya said the company was one of the sponsors of the Inter-house sports, in a bid to give back to society.

“Part of our give-back-to-society activity is to partner with events like this; we give the children that energy needed to display their innate talent in the track and field events,” Eya said.

“I think we made a good impression and that is good for us,” the brand manager continued.

According to Eya, Allenbury’s Glucose D is helpful for gaining energy and contains calcium for bone development.

“Not just athletes running out of breath, but pregnant women, people recovering from illness and those who do manual labour need Glucose D.”

“It can also be used as a replacement for sugar (sweetener for palp, cornflakes, custard, oats, garlic, etc),” Jacqueline Asikogu, the Evans Baroque Ltd business manager added.

According to the EB Team, Allenbury’s Glucose D powder comes in 3 stock keeping units (SKU) 15g sachet, 175g and 400g tins.

While commenting on the matter of abuse of the medical beverage, the brand manager said the medical beverage comes in unit dosages of 15g.

The brand manager said consumers do not need to worry about an overdose as Glucose is an end product of the regular food people eat.

Further, Eya spoke on Evans Baroque’s business expansion of Allenbury’s Glucose D, stating that the company is “here to stay.”

“I am here to pass that information that you can get your energy source, free of caffeine,” Eya declared.

The brand manager pointed to an increased need for energy among people and decried the use of carbonated drinks and alcohol for the purpose of replenishing it.

Eya said Glucose D is a natural source of energy and affordable, as well.

Before downturns led to Allenbury’s Glucose D being off the market until late 2021 to 2022, the product was previously manufactured by Evans Medical PLC.

In 2017, Evans Medical forfeited its assets to the now-defunct Skye Bank and First Bank after it failed to meet up with the loans it took.

Evans Medical, established in 1954, was eventually acquired by Miral Pharm. Ltd with its partners, including Baroque Pharmaceuticals PVT, an Indian company.

Evans Baroque Ltd. is the new owner of Allenbury’s Glucose D powder.

The company partnered with Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja in its 28th Inter-house sports event on March 28.