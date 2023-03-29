Packaged water producers advised to always maintain good manufacturing practices to safeguard health of consumers

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has admonished packaged and sachet water producers across the country to always adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices GMP as enunciated by the Agency to safeguard the wellbeing of the consumer.

The admonition was given by Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye, at the 2023 World Water Day commemoration in Lagos on Wednesday.

Prof Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Mrs. Abayomi Bolaji Juliana mni, noted that poor quality water kills faster than what could be imagined when consumed by unsuspecting consumers.

With the theme, ‘’Accelerating Change’’ to solve water and sanitation crisis, Prof. Adeyeye stated that ‘’water affects us all, we need everyone to take actions; that means, you and your family, churches, mosques, markets, communities etc. can make a difference by changing the way we use, consume, and manage water in our lives.’’ She said World Water Day is celebrated each year to focus attention on the value of freshwater and encourage others towards the sustainable use of freshwater resources.

‘’Right now, we are seriously off-track to meet the sustainable development goal; water and sanitation for all in 2030’’, she said, adding that dysfunctionalities throughout the water cycle undermines progress on all major global issues, from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, and education to industries.

According to her, the reason for the UN agencies’ continued annual campaign for water includes public sensitization on water problems and coordination of efforts with other countries. She further stated that this year’s occasion would identify various water related challenges and provide solutions to reduction of these challenges.

She however, urged Nigerians not to wait for a water crisis to erupt before acting, stressing that there is a great deal of interaction between the biotic and abiotic worlds.

The Director-General admonished all present to always boil water from boreholes and wells to avoid water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid fever, and cholera as children are most susceptible to these illnesses.

She further admonished parents to be careful with where they source bottled or sachet water and that NAFDAC acting on her mandate on the regulation and control of water would continue to monitor water manufacturers for compliance to NAFDAC regulations.

She appreciated the self-regulation efforts by the sector and noted that regulatory sanctions would be meted out to any manufacturer that fails to comply with regulations and guidelines.

She stated that ‘’water is one of the things that give us life. Conserve and use water to prolong life’’.

For a better society