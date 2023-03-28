Inter-house sports: Ikeja AFSS commandant reiterates need for proper synergy with national sports devt.

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The Commandant of Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja (AFSS) said schools need proper synergy between them and the national sports development to further Nigeria’s young talent.

Group Captain Adamu Abdul spoke on the role AFSS Ikeja plays in national sports development at the 28th Inter-House Sports Competition of the institution on Tuesday.

Abdul currently serves as the commandant of AFSS; a position equivalent to a civilian-led school principal.

“This is one of my aims; to see that we discover and bring out the talent in those with psychomotor skills,” the commandant said.

Before taking up duties at AFSS, Ikeja in February 2023, Abdul was the commandant of Air Force Comprehensive School, Kano.

Students in brightly coloured sports fit filled out the ESD Field in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, as the inter-house sports activities went on.

The AFSS Ikeja students competed in an array of track events, including the 100m, 200m, 400m and other relay races to complete the medals table.

The competitive events of the day produced Amos Dum as the best male athlete and Irabor Theresa as the best female athlete.

The Air Officer Commanding the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Group Captain AO Adeyeye, represented Air Vice Marshall E.O. Shobande as the event’s special guest of honour.

Adeyeye described the presence of AFSS Ikeja in the base as “awesome.”

He praised the military background of AFSS Ikeja and attributed the school’s success to the discipline and tradition of mental and physical training.

AFSS Ikeja is split into six houses which took home several medals.

IMG_4244 Match-past winner, Yellow House strides through the tracks Pink house during match-past Pink house perform calisthenics during matchpast IMG_4242 The AFSS Ikeja Band

With nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals, the Blue House was crowned the best house.

The Red House came in second with eight gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Additionally, the Yellow House won the match-past competition, while AFSS Shasha won the invitational relay.

The chairman of the AFSS Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Ayoola Badejo assessed the 28th Inter-house sports competition, saying the school has tried its best.

Badejo said the PTA continues to support the school, including its staff, by making donations and being available.

While he still spoke, Badejo gestured at the parents and other executive members of the PTA who sat in attendance and came to identify with the school.

The school’s best athletes received gifts from Evan Baroque Pharmaceuticals, one of the event’s sponsors and the maker of Allenbury’s Glucose D.

The company gave packs of gifts and Glucose powder to winners and athletes who competed in the event.

According to the Brand Manager of Evan Baroque Pharm, Henry Eya, partnering with schools in times of sporting activities is part of the pharmaceutical company’s way of giving back.