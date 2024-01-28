Insecurity: Wike to kidnappers informants, repent or die!

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has warned informants of kidnappers, bandits, and criminals in the territory, to repent of their evil deeds or end up dying in the hands of security operatives.

The Minister, who sounded this warning at the grand finale of the stakeholder’s security meeting in Kuje on Saturday, said residents of the Area Council should play their role in providing relevant information that would help security agencies.

Wike told the chairmen to empower and increase the logistics of the vigilantes and security officials in their domains, saying failure on their part in that direction is another security threat.

In the words of the Minister: “We are going to tackle insecurity head-on. These bandits and criminals, their time is up. I know some of the criminal informants are here listening to me and if you are an informant, you will die the same way those people you are informing will die.

“You have the opportunity of repenting today or else you are gone. Nobody will pity you. You have seen what the security agencies have been doing in the past few days. That is to show to you that it is not busy as usual.

“Be fully aware that we are ready for you. I told the Chairman to make sure that the vigilance groups are empowered and we must do it well. They must be profiled and the security agencies must know them. And to the residents, give us information. You must work with the security agencies and provide them with information.

“Do not be afraid. I have seen this problem before, and I will tackle it. Let me assure you that no amount of blackmail will stop us from carrying out our assignment.” he assured.

While asking for cooperation of Kuje residents to deal with insecurity, the FCT minister implored the political leaders, traditional rulers religion and youths to offer relevant information that will aid security agencies to abate the ugly menace. Wike however assured that the informants of the bandits will suffer same fate that is already befalling bandits if they failed to repent.

Expressing shock at the state of roads in Kuje Area Council, Wike vowed to revisit the Council’s file and construct memorable roads for the the people.

“This is my first time of coming to Kuje, and I couldn’t believe that the major roads are not constructed. They say God’s time is the best, God’s time has come for you. I will go back and revisit the file. Be assured that you will see changes in this Area Council.

“Today, we will go back and take those projects and complete them for you. It is not that we are doing you any good, you are entitled to it. We are not doing anything extraordinary. It is our job and we will be faithful to it.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Council Chairman, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, commended Wike for his timely intervention in the six area councils and urged him to remain resilient.

“Insecurity today is a social menace. Sir, your intervention in the six area councils is timely and commendable. We believe that you will heed our cry in this Council and construct all pending roads”, he said.

The chairman also requested for the stoppage of illegal mining going on in the council, nothing that the illegal activity is constituting to the rate of crimes especially, kidnapping.

Sabo noted that the abandoned road projects in some difficult terrain is making it strenuous for security agencies to move fast against escaping bandits and other criminals.