Police confirm the abduction of Abia State University Deputy Vice-Chancellor,Emezue

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of Abia State University, Uturu, Professor Godwin Emezue.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer Maureen Chinaka, issued in Umuahia said the report of the kidnap of the Deputy Vice Chancellor was received by the Command on Friday at about 9.30 pm that Emezue was abducted at about 7 pm.

She disclosed that the Deputy Vice Chancellor was abducted while purchasing fuel at a petrol station in Umuekwu Amachara, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State

“During the incident, the hoodlums confiscated his wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with the victim.

“The Abia State Police Command is deploying resources and assets including intelligence and technical aid towards unraveling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors,” Chinaka said.

She called for the cooperation of the public, through the provision of information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and in enhancing security in the state.

Continuing, she urged Abia residents to remain calm and continue their legitimate activities while maintaining vigilance and security consciousness.