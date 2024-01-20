Insecurity: Man kill suspected Kidnapper in Taraba.

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

A man identified as Ardo Yahaya has killed a kidnapping kingpin in Jalingo Taraba state capital, in the early hours of Friday.

It was learnt that the kidnappers invaded Ardo Yahaya resident located at Anguwan Baraya in Jalingo town at about 1 am Friday with the intent of kidnapping him and his two children.

Daily Champion gathered that the leader of the kidnappers who is well known in some parts of Jalingo, jumped into the house through the fence.

Ardo Yahaya, armed with a sharp knife was keeping vigil in the night in his residence because of the threats he has been receiving from kidnappers.

Yahaya, who heard the movement of kidnappers around his resident attacked the kidnapper that jumped into his house with his Sharp knife killing him instantly.

It was learnt that Yahaya, after killing the kidnapper raised alarm and security agents were invited to the residence.

Before the arrival of the security agents,the other kidnappers, it was gathered had also jumped into the house and were trying to abduct two children in the house after inflecting wounds on Ardo Yahaya.

On arrival , it was learnt that the security confronted the kidnappers who were trying to escape with the two children they had taken.

After an exchange of fire with security, the two children were freed while another kidnapper was wounded and died in a bush while trying to escape into the mountain area.

Daily Champion gathered that three people were killed by bandits at Monkin town in Zing local government area of the state while thirteen persons were abducted in the same area within the last four days.

It is also gathered that communities in Yorro, Zing, Ardo-Kola, Bali and part of Jalingo local government areas are facing bandits attacks and several people including women and children have been abducted.

Police spokes person of Taraba state command, SP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident saying that two of the Kidnappers were gunned down while Ardo Yahaya and his two children were rescued by police.

SP Usman Abdullahi also confirmed Monkin incident but said the number of people abducted are yet to be ascertained.